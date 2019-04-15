Khushi Kapoor gets mobbed by fans in Mumbai streets, Katrina Kaif shoots for Arbaaz Khan’s show. See pics

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor was seen out for lunch with her friends in Mumbai on Sunday. She was clicked by the paparazzi in an orange top and skirt. Khushi looked uncomfortable as a crowd of fans followed her for selfies and quickly made her way to her car. She is often spotted at the same restaurant with her friends.

Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her gym by the paparazzi. Like always, she gave the photographers a big smile as she stepped out of the gym and to her car. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen putting health and fitness first. They were seen playing football together in Mumbai and were also joined by Ranbir’s cousins and actor Apaarshakti Khurrana.

Actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol were seen at the Mumbai airport with their son Yug. They were in Singapore for a holiday. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was also seen at the private airport in Kalina. He was seen in an all-black outfit and waved to the photographers.

Also read: Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan ‘Ranbir’ during interview, her crazy laugh is winning fans’ hearts. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty were seen with their mother at the Iscon temple. They performed ceremonies together as a family at the temple and wore traditional outfits for the special day. Actor Katrina Kaif shot for the latest episode of Arbaaz Khan’s web chat show, Pinch. She was seen in a bright orange dress and post with the host for pictures.

Actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur posed together at a screening of their upcoming film Kalank. They were joined by co-actors Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and the film’s producer Karan Johar. Sonakshi’s mother also attended the event to support her daughter. Check out more pics of Bollywood celebs here:

Alia Bhatt seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan seen at the Kalina airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik celebrated his birthday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor playing football. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Kapoor spotted by paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty with her family at the Iscon Temple. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aamir Khan with his fans at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diana Penty spotted out and about in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha at Kalank screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn and Kajol at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit at Kalank screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanya Malhotra, Nidhi Agarwal and Vicky Kaushal spotted at restaurants. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shibani Dandekar at a store launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Katrina Kaif and Arbaaz Khan shoot for his show Pinch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 20:10 IST