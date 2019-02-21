Khushi Kapoor looks Bollywood ready as she attends a wedding in Jaipur, see her latest pics

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor recently made it clear that she intends to forge a career in Bollywood and if her latest photos are anything to go by, she is almost there. The photos of Khushi show her attend a wedding in Jaipur and she looked resplendent in Indian wear.

Khushi was in Rajasthan to attend a wedding and sported two different looks – while she wore a rose gold lehenga on one day, she shone in a yellow embellished lehenga and net dupatta. Her photos were shared by her stylist.

The 18-year-old was recently seen with sister Janhvi Kapoor on a chat show, BFF with Vogue. Janhvi had revealed that Khushi is also preparing for her screen debut and had won a scholarship at New York Film Academy after acing her auditions. “The jury enjoyed her auditions so much, that they gave her a scholarship instantly,” Janhvi revealed.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks like a new bride in latest pics from Qatar

Khushi also said that she hopes Karan Johar would take her under his wing, just like Janhvi who made her debut in the filmmaker’s production Dhadak. She went on to say that she trusted Karan blindly but said the decision of who to cast opposite her will be taken by dad Boney Kapoor. On asked about who would be the lead opposite her in her debut, she said, “I will find out with you, because that Pappa will only decide”

Earlier, there was speculation that Khushi might be seen with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan but the superstar has said that his son’s interest lies in direction and not acting at this point. Janhvi, meanwhile, is acting in Gunjan Saxena biopic and Mughal era film Takht.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 09:49 IST