Kiara Advani feels that the audience in the South is as big as Bollywood

Actor Kiara Advani has been making headlines for her bold and feisty performance in the short film directed by Karan Johar in Lust Stories. Her self-pleasuring sequence in the film is particularly grabbing eyeballs. The actor says that experimenting with different mediums and regional cinema is her next plan of action.

Kiara was recently seen with Telugu star Mahesh Babu in her Telugu debut film Bharat Ane Nenu, which was a huge success at the box-office. On working in regional films, she says, “I won’t say that it’s a switch, I’m balancing it out. I took up the offer because when the director flew to Mumbai to narrate me the character, it was too good to resist. Also, Mahesh is a huge superstar. I had just seen Baahubali, so I was aware of the Southern film industry. The audience is as big as Bollywood there.”

The actor makes it clear that she is definitely gunning for more work down South, as it got her immense fame. “Everyone craves to reach out to a wider audience. I’m doing my second film with Ram Charan, so I’d prefer to do at least one regional film in a year,” says Kiara, who started her Bollywood journey with Fugly (2014) and went on to star in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which remains her biggest hit, till date.

Kiara is happy with how her career has shaped up. “For an actor, to see that growth from Fugly to this film (Lust Stories) is important. A film is a director’s medium, and working with directors like Karan Johar makes you a better performer,” she says. The actor is happy because she is working with him again in the multi-starrer Kalank produced by him.

However, there’s been a notion that young actors want to do commercial films solely for the kind of audience reach they fetch. But, Kiara feels otherwise. “I don’t know. I feel that it’s not how it works. Every actor wants to reach out to people, but both commercial and critical success is important. The Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, for instance, had the content and the numbers, so it was a commercial film. It’s all about that at the end of the day,” Kiara signs off.

