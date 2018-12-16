Kim Sharma has a romantic birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Harshvardhan Rane. See pic

A lot has been written about actors Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma’s alleged affair. The two continue to fuel dating rumours with their occasional public appearances and pictures on social media. Now, Kim has wished Harshvardhan on his birthday with a romantic picture that speaks a thousand words.

She captioned it, “Happy Birthday baby. Shine on.” The picture seems to be have been clicked on the banks of Varanasi from where the actor had shared a solo picture two days after Diwali.

While Harshvardhan prefers sharing his travel experiences on his social media account, Kim has often shared pictures from their getaways. The two have often been spotted holding hands on their lunch and dinner outings. Kim had also attended the party hosted by the makers of the film Paltan which starred Harshvardhan Rane in a prominent role.

In October, they were spotted zipping through the streets of Mumbai on a scooty but without helmets. While Harshvardhan was driving the two-wheeler, Kim was riding pillion and happily smiled at the photographers.

Kim reportedly separated from her husband, Kenyan hotelier Ali Punjani, and returned to Mumbai last year. On the other hand, Harshvardhan has been linked to several celebrities including badminton player Jwala Gutta, model-actor Gauahar Khan and his Sanam Teri Kasam co-star and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.

Harshvardhan is an established actor in Telugu cinema and has delivered several memorable films. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam and went on to star in Paltan this year. Kim shot to fame as one of the actors in the hit 2000 film Mohabbatein. She went on to feature in a few more Bollywood films such as Fida, Tom, Dick and Harry and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and Zindaggi Rocks. She also starred in a few Telugu films.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 12:36 IST