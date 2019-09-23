Kit Harington hasn’t seen final Game of Thrones season, says that’s how he dealt with the controversy

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 14:44 IST

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington said at Monday’s 71st Emmys that he dealt with the backlash surrounding the final season of the hit HBO show by not watching it. The question was posed to the cast and creators of the show, after the series took home the evening’s biggest award - Best Drama.

“I’ll take this one,” Harington said, according to Deadline. “Controversy. I still haven’t seen the show, so that’s how I dealt with that controversy. I haven’t seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard, and everyone put their love and effort into it. Controversy for us — we knew what we were doing was right story wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for ten years. Controversy for us — didn’t really effect us,” he said.

Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Previously, several cast members such as Lena Headey and Conleth Hill have voiced displeasure with certain plot points in the eighth and final season of the show, which was received negatively by both fans and critics.

Co-showrunner Dan Weiss added they can't control what the audience feels about the finale, but hope they come to like it in the future. "There's no way to tell how things are going to be perceived in 10, 20, even five years. These things change so fast. The landscape of television changes so quickly, it’s changing as we're standing here right now. It's so gratifying to have reached this many people. I hope people a little too young to watch now will grow up to learn about it and watch it as well," he said. This year, GoT was nominated for 32 Emmys and won 12 -- the most of any programme in 2019.

Apart from the series winning the Emmy, Peter Dinklage also won the best supporting actor in drama series award. It was the actor's eighth Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister, and fourth win.

With agency inputs

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 14:40 IST