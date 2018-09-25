Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and more take over Mumbai in stylish outfits. See pics

Bollywood divas were out and about making some really stylish appearances out and about in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted looking stunning at an ad shoot while Kriti Sanon was spotted at a restaurant. Other too went about their work as they were caught on cam by the paparazzi.

Sonam Kapoor and Kajol were spotted at the airport as they hurriedly made their way through. Sonam was seen in a red pant-suit and a Nagina T-shirt from her new Rheson collection. Kajol was seen in a white shirt and a bag on her elbow.

Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte were seen at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan and Rohan Mehra. Both the ladies look stunning in their outfits.

Alia Bhatt was spotted with her best friend Akansha Ranjan at a restaurant in Bandra where they celebrated the latter’s birthday. Both the friends wore white T-shirts.

Kareena was also spotted at the gym with her best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. See more pics here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 20:39 IST