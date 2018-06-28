Shweta Tripathi hosts a pre-wedding party for her industry friends. See pics
Here’s all what our favourite stars did on Wednesday. These include the likes of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet. See pics here.bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2018 15:20 IST
Who says being a star is easy; it can be a lot of hard work (no pun intended). So, many from Bollywood were spotted on Wednesday as they got down doing their routine work. While Sanju screening and promotions have been going on at a steady pace, Aanand Rai’s birthday was also celebrated in Juhu with a lot of fanfare by his Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.
Tabu was seen at a book launch while Aamir Khan visited a spa. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were out promoting Dhadak where he even danced to their film’s song, Zingaat. Rakul Preet and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen at Filmcity for an ad shoot. Kriti Sanon was seen at Mehmoob studio.
Here’s all that the stars did on Wednesday:
Easy-breezy Kiara Advani. (Viral Bhayani)
Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh at Soorma promotion. (Viral Bhayani)
