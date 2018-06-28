Shweta Tripathi hosts a pre-wedding party for her industry friends. See pics

Who says being a star is easy; it can be a lot of hard work (no pun intended). So, many from Bollywood were spotted on Wednesday as they got down doing their routine work. While Sanju screening and promotions have been going on at a steady pace, Aanand Rai’s birthday was also celebrated in Juhu with a lot of fanfare by his Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Tabu was seen at a book launch while Aamir Khan visited a spa. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were out promoting Dhadak where he even danced to their film’s song, Zingaat. Rakul Preet and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen at Filmcity for an ad shoot. Kriti Sanon was seen at Mehmoob studio.

Here’s all that the stars did on Wednesday:

Sumeet Vyas, Sapna Pabbi, Shikha Talsania, Kiran Rao and Vivaan Shah attended Shweta Tripathi’s pre-wedding bash in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi with husband-to-be rapper Chaitanya Sharma at their pre-wedding bash for industry friends in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon comes out of her van. (Viral Bhayani)

Rakul Preet at an ad shoot in Goregaon. (Viral Bhayani)

Aditi Rao Hydari interacts with staff at Goregaon ad shoot. (Viral Bhayani)

Easy-breezy Kiara Advani. (Viral Bhayani)

Tabu and Boney Kapoor interact during a book launch. (Viral Bhayani)

Tabu and Boney Kapoor unveil the book, Diving Lines. (Virl Bhayani)

Aamir Khan, who was seen at a spa in Bandra, was at the same facility last week too. (Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at Radio Mirchi studio to promote Dhadak. (Viral Bhayani)

Angad Bedi and Diljit Dosanjh at Soorma promotion. (Viral Bhayani)

Looks like Saif Ali Khan is back in Mumbai without Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan while Soha Ali Khan takes Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for a stroll. (Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz Khan with his rumoured girlfriend at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

