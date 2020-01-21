Kriti Sanon says she’s not fond of horror movies, but she still wants to do one

Kriti Sanon, who has worked in genres across drama, romance, comedy and historical, says she wants to explore herself as an actor.

"Everybody likes different kind of films here (in the country). If I want to cater to all kinds of audience and also explore myself as an actor in different genres, it is because that's more fun. Otherwise you get stuck and it gets monotonous," Kriti told IANS.

She says she wants to try out every genre possible. "(I want to work with) all genres and characters, and not restrict myself. I am not someone who watches or loves horror films but if I get something kick@$s in that genre I would still like to explore, because I feel it will help me grow," she added.

Kriti was a rank outsider when she came into the industry. She told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “My dad had to be in Mumbai for eight months, so I had a home. But I had no idea how to go about things. I suddenly had no friends. I knew no one in the industry or elsewhere. Thankfully, I was signed with a modelling agency that cast for Bollywood, so I would know who was casting for what.”

Currently, Kriti is preparing for the release of Mimi, a story based on surrogacy. Kriti plays a young surrogate mother in the film. Mimi is directed by Luka Chuppi filmmaker Laxman Utekar.

