Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Krystle D’Souza to make Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre, replaces Kriti Kharbanda

Television actor Krystle D’Souza announced that she has joined the cast of Rumi Jafry’s Chehre. The film will mark her debut in Bollywood.

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 12:36 IST
Krystle D’Souza has signed her first film, Chehre.
Television star Krystle D’Souza is all set to make a splash in Bollywood with Rumi Jafry’s Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She made the announcement on Instagram and expressed her excitement about working with the “industry’s best” in her debut film.

“Firsts are always so special ! I am so happy to be associated with @AnandPandit in his next film #Chehre . I Couldn’t have asked for anything more than to share screen space with the industry’s best in my first !! Chehre, In cinemas from 24th April 2020,” she wrote.

Krystle is a popular face on the small screen and has appeared in several television shows, including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan and Brahmarakshas. She has been brought in as Kriti Kharbanda’s replacement.

 

While speculation was rife that Kriti opted out of Chehre because of differences with the makers, she told PTI in an interview last month that she could not continue with the project due to date issues. “Unfortunately, I have left the film and we have mutually decided that I will no longer be a part of that film. Shooting of the film was supposed to begin in August-September but then it got pushed to October-November. And I already had commitments for Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti so unfortunately there was nothing that I could do to change my dates,” she said.

Kriti’s comments came after producer Anand Pandit confirmed that she was no longer a part of Chehre. “In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official and @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours,” the official Twitter handle of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures wrote.

 

Chehre, a mystery-thriller directed by Rumy Jafry, will open in theatres on April 24, 2020.

