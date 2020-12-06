Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya work together to decorate a Christmas tree, Soha Ali Khan shares pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:29 IST

Soha Ali Khan is in the Christmas spirit already, and the credit goes to her actor husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha has shared a glimpse of how Kunal and Inaaya worked together to decorate a Christmas tree at home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Soha shared a picture of Kunal and Inaaya putting up tiny decorative items on a the tree. They even put a few gift boxes underneath and added lights. Soha captioned the picture in French, “Et voila (there we are).” She posted another solo picture of the lit-up Christmas tree and captioned it, “Christmas vibes.” She had also shared a picture of Inaaya making an elf portrait, and put an elf hat emoji on the little one’s head.

Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya gear up for Christmas.

Soha and Inaaya often take Inaaya for playdates with her cousin Taimur, son of Soha’s brother Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor. Talking about how the two bond with each other, Soha had once told The Times of India in an interview, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

The two kids had connected via video calls during the lockdown. “Technology has helped them stay in touch with each other. They love chatting over video calls. The conversations are mostly gibberish, and a little about what they are doing at home, “ Kunal had told TOI in another interview.

Kunal saw two films and one web show release this year. He played a key role in Mohit Suri’s Malang. He was then seen in the comedy film Lootcase, which couldn’t be released in theatres due to coronavirus-induced lockdown and premiered online. He also played the lead in the second season of the web show, Abhay.

