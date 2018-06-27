Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap is now a Bollywood actor, shares his film’s poster

Lalu Prasad’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, is ready to break new ground. Bihar’s former health minister announced his entry in Hindi films and tweeted the poster of his debut, Rudra - The Avatar, on Wednesday morning. He is seen wearing a pair of aviators in the poster, which reads, “Coming soon”.

This is first time Tej Pratap, 29, is acting in a Hindi film as a hero. Earlier, he had acted in a Bhojpuri film in 2016 when he was still a cabinet minister in Bihar. He had played the role of a chief minister in the film. While Tej Pratap has not commented on the film, his close aides indicated that it may have an all-Bihari cast and the director may be from the state as well.

Tej Pratap was in the news in May when he married Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of a Rashtriya Janta Dal leader.

Tej Pratap plays second fiddle to younger brother Tejashwi and is said to be of religious nature. He is not as articulate or media savvy as his brother who is leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly. Tejashwi, former deputy chief minister of the state, is seen as the heir apparent to Lalu Prasad in politics.

Coincidentally, Tej Pratap’s father had also done a cameo in a Hindi film, Padamshree Lalu Prasad Yadav, which released almost a decade back. The film starred Suniel Shetty and Johnny Lever but failed to perform well at the box office.

(With inputs from IANS)