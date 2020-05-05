Lata Mangeshkar mourns sound recordist DO Bhansali: ‘He was a good recordist, a great person’

bollywood

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her grief over the death of sound recordist Dhirajlal Ochhavlal Bhansali, better known as DO Bhansali, who died on Monday. Bhansali, 94, had worked with several famous musicians in Bollywood. She also remembered him as a good person.

Hamari Industry ke bahut mashhoor sound recordist D O Bhansali ji ka aaj nidhan hua ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Unhone mere kai film songs record kiye. Wo bahut acche recordist the. Minoo Katrak ji,jinhe hum Minoo baba kehete the unke wo assistant the. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 4, 2020

Minoo baba ke retirement ke baad Bhansali ji cheif recordist bane. Wo ek bhale insaan the.hamare bahut acche sambandh the. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 4, 2020

In a series of tweets, Lata wrote, “Hamari Industry ke bahut mashhoor sound recordist D O Bhansali ji ka aaj nidhan hua ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Unhone mere kai film songs record kiye. Wo bahut acche recordist the. Minoo Katrak ji,jinhe hum Minoo baba kehete the unke wo assistant the. Minoo baba ke retirement ke baad Bhansali ji cheif recordist bane. Wo ek bhale insaan the.hamare bahut acche sambandh the. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. (The famous sound recordist of our industry DO Bhansali died today and I am saddened to hear about it. He recorded songs for several of my films. He was a good recordist. Bhansali worked with Minoo Kartik, whom we fondly called Minoo Baba, as his assistant. Bhansali became the chief recordist only after Minoo Baba retired. He was a very good person and we shared a good bond. May God grant him peace.)”

She further wrote, “We, the Mangeshkar family, are deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of our dear Venkateshrao Ingle from Kolhapur, who started his day with a visit to Ambabai every morning.”

Almost all the music directors of the Hindi film industry got their songs recorded at Minoo’s studio during the 50s.

