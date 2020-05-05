e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Lata Mangeshkar mourns sound recordist DO Bhansali: ‘He was a good recordist, a great person’

Lata Mangeshkar mourns sound recordist DO Bhansali: ‘He was a good recordist, a great person’

Lata Mangeshkar fondly remembers sound recordist DO Bhansali who died at the age of 94 on Monday.

bollywood Updated: May 05, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her grief over the death of DO Bhansali.
Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her grief over the death of DO Bhansali.
         

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her grief over the death of sound recordist Dhirajlal Ochhavlal Bhansali, better known as DO Bhansali, who died on Monday. Bhansali, 94, had worked with several famous musicians in Bollywood. She also remembered him as a good person.

 

 

 

In a series of tweets, Lata wrote, “Hamari Industry ke bahut mashhoor sound recordist D O Bhansali ji ka aaj nidhan hua ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Unhone mere kai film songs record kiye. Wo bahut acche recordist the. Minoo Katrak ji,jinhe hum Minoo baba kehete the unke wo assistant the. Minoo baba ke retirement ke baad Bhansali ji cheif recordist bane. Wo ek bhale insaan the.hamare bahut acche sambandh the. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. (The famous sound recordist of our industry DO Bhansali died today and I am saddened to hear about it. He recorded songs for several of my films. He was a good recordist. Bhansali worked with Minoo Kartik, whom we fondly called Minoo Baba, as his assistant. Bhansali became the chief recordist only after Minoo Baba retired. He was a very good person and we shared a good bond. May God grant him peace.)”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares throwback video of actor swimming in ice-cold water, fans say ‘he is always with you’

She further wrote, “We, the Mangeshkar family, are deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of our dear Venkateshrao Ingle from Kolhapur, who started his day with a visit to Ambabai every morning.”

Almost all the music directors of the Hindi film industry got their songs recorded at Minoo’s studio during the 50s.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news