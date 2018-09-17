Lisa Ray announces birth of twin daughters via surrogacy. See first pics

Indo-Canadian actor Lisa Ray announced on Monday that she had become a mother to twins Sufi and Soleil, who were born via surrogacy. In an Instagram post, Lisa wrote that she and her husband, Jason Dehni, hope that the stigma attached to surrogacy is removed if more people speak openly about the process.

“Jason and I have chosen to share the intimate story of our surrogacy journey as a way to normalize and embrace fertility possibilities for everyone. It’s not easy but achievable,” she wrote. “Takes a village, and I am grateful for all your love and support (I’m going to be leaning on some of you for mama night outs and baby-sitting backup as I complete my book),” she continued.

Lisa, who first shot to fame when she starred in the music video of late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song, Aafreen Aafreen, went on to star in films such as Kasoor (2001), Water (2005).

She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009. After a year-long battle, Lisa was finally declared cancer-free in 2010. Unfortunately, in 2012, she reveals, right after her wedding, she relapsed. Although she is better now, she said in an interview to Hindustan Times that “Most people don’t even know that I relapsed. But I’m too stubborn to be fearful. Okay, I won’t say that I’m not fearful, but I consider fear a passing emotion.”

Speaking to the Times of India, Lisa said that “At the moment, my life is full of cascading emotions, attempting to co-ordinate feeding, napping and play schedules while juggling work, self-care, travel and time with friends, family and my hubby. My life has been full of crazy adventures, but right now, I’m experiencing a new level of anarchy and love. I can’t wait to bring our daughters to our home in Mumbai.”

She said that because of her cancer diagnosis and subsequently being put on a heavy dose of medication, she could not carry children herself. After careful consideration, she and her husband made the decision to pursue surrogacy. When India outlawed commercial surrogacy a week before they’d made the deals, Lisa and her husband turned to Mexico, which proved to be unsuccessful too. But they finally found what they were looking for in Georgia, ‘where the surrogacy process is legal, transparent, regulated and overall beneficial for both sides.’

