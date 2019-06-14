Lisa Ray shares pics of her twin daughters dressed up in saris

Actor Lisa Ray is enjoying motherhood these days with her one-year-old twin daughters Soleil and Sufi. The actor often plays dress up with them and has now shared pictures of the two wearing custom-made sarees.

Lisa shared a picture of one of them in a red sari and blouse as the little one is barely able to stand on her own and reaches out to the couch for support. She wrote, “Here’s the other thing that happens when one is quarantined at home with the (gulp) mumps and the babies are with @dipikablacklist and I am forbidden to get close to them but privy to a private trial of the sweetest saris sent all the way from Kolkata by my khub mishti little sister @aakanksha.a You both have turned my mamoni into a teensy-weensy mashima #thoothoo #mamoni #mishti #SouffleSwag.” Lisa’s followers couldn’t get over her cuteness and showered the babies with praise.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented to the post, “I can’t get over this!! It’s the cutest ever.” Filmmaker Tanuja Chandra wrote, “Just adorable!!!!!” Actor Aditi Govitrikar, “Omg so so cute.”

More pictures of the kids were shared by Lisa’s friend Dipika who wrote, “This is what we also like to style and try @lisaraniray.” The other kid can be seen dressed in a red and white sari in one of the pics.

Lisa tied the knot with management consultant Jason Dehni in California in 2012 and welcomed twin daughters via surrogacy in June last year. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma prior to her marriage and underwent a stem cell transplant as part of her cancer treatment.

She was last seen in 2017 horror film, Dobaara: See Your Evil. She is now out with her debut book Close to the Bone - a memoir of her fight with cancer and her life.

