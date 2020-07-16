Lootcase trailer: Kunal Kemmu keeps Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey guessing in this hilarious comedy. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:56 IST

A new trailer for Kunal Kemmu-Rasika Dugal-starrer Lootcase has been released and promises a laugh riot with multiple characters adding to the drama. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Vijay Raaz in funny avatars.

The trailer opens with a middle class man (Kunal Kemmu) finding an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. As he takes it home with a hope of fulfilling his unfulfilled dreams, two different contenders go all out to looking for the missing suitcase. Gajraj Rao, who plays a cunning MLA, assigns honest cop, played by Ranvir Shorey with the task to find the bag. In other part of the world, a don (Vijay Raaz) is hell bent to find it at any cost. Who will actually get to keep the money remains to be known.

Watch Lootcase trailer here

Lootcase will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 31, the streaming platform announced last week. The Fox Star production, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in April, chose a digital route in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown which has forced theatres to remain shut since March.

Kunal said he was happy that the audience can watch the film at their homes, safely. “I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home. So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July. See you,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “Pop some corn, lie back and treat yourself to a hearty laugh on July 31,” tweeted Rasika. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Soda Films.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt’s Bombay Begums, Bhumi’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Swara’s Bhaag Beanie Bhaag among 17 new Netflix releases

The film’s release was announced during a virtual press conference last month, for which he wasn’t invited. Kunal had reacted to the incident on Twitter. He wrote, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you small. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more