e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Lootcase trailer: Kunal Kemmu keeps Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey guessing in this hilarious comedy. Watch

Lootcase trailer: Kunal Kemmu keeps Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey guessing in this hilarious comedy. Watch

Lootcase trailer: Kunal Kemmu has the bag for which all from Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey to Vijay Raaz are looking.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kunal Kemmu in a still from Lootcase trailer.
Kunal Kemmu in a still from Lootcase trailer.
         

A new trailer for Kunal Kemmu-Rasika Dugal-starrer Lootcase has been released and promises a laugh riot with multiple characters adding to the drama. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Vijay Raaz in funny avatars.

The trailer opens with a middle class man (Kunal Kemmu) finding an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. As he takes it home with a hope of fulfilling his unfulfilled dreams, two different contenders go all out to looking for the missing suitcase. Gajraj Rao, who plays a cunning MLA, assigns honest cop, played by Ranvir Shorey with the task to find the bag. In other part of the world, a don (Vijay Raaz) is hell bent to find it at any cost. Who will actually get to keep the money remains to be known.

 Watch Lootcase trailer here

Lootcase will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 31, the streaming platform announced last week. The Fox Star production, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in April, chose a digital route in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown which has forced theatres to remain shut since March.

Kunal said he was happy that the audience can watch the film at their homes, safely. “I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home. So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July. See you,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “Pop some corn, lie back and treat yourself to a hearty laugh on July 31,” tweeted Rasika. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Soda Films.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt’s Bombay Begums, Bhumi’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Swara’s Bhaag Beanie Bhaag among 17 new Netflix releases

The film’s release was announced during a virtual press conference last month, for which he wasn’t invited. Kunal had reacted to the incident on Twitter. He wrote, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you small. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In