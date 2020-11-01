Ludo song Hardum Humdum: Watch Anurag Basu’s realistic romantic number

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:20 IST

The latest song from Anurag Basu’s upcoming Netflix film Ludo is out and it is as intriguing as the trailer. Titled Hardum Humdum, the song is written by Sayeed Quadri and sung by Arijit Singh. Pritam has composed the song.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma,

Rajkummar shared the realistic romantic number and tweeted, “It’s time to find out what ‘Forever’ actually means! Our new song, #HardumHumdum from Netflix’s #Ludo is out now! Tune in.” The video showcases the harsh practicalities of life that follow once the proverbial “honeymoon period” is over in any relationship. All the lead actors feature in the new song as couples, including Abhishek who has a young Inayat for company.

Speaking about his experience of working with Rajkummar, director Anurag had said, “Raj is a very versatile actor. The story of his character is actually pretty funny - we had a look test with him for which he donned the look of the legendary Mithun Chakraborty. He liked this avatar so much that he said we should just go ahead with this. When he did his first scene in character, it came out really well. Working with him has been fun - there is a Ram Leela scene in the film, which was written initially without any fight. While we were on set, Raj shows me this video on his phone where a fight breaks out during the Ram Leela and we just incorporated that into our film too!”

Ludo is a story which shows you that you don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross your paths for a reason. Following the journey of four different lives who meet at a crossroads, Ludo promises to be more than just a mere coincidence.

