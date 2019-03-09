Madhuri Dixit on her role in Kalank: ‘Bahaar Begum poles apart from Chandramukhi’

On International Women’s Day (March 8), the makers of Kalank unveiled posters of the three of the leading ladies, as part of a series called Women of Kalank. The day began with viewers getting to see Alia Bhatt as Roop in a bridal avatar. Next was Sonakshi Sinha as Satya and finally, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum.

All the posters were awashed in red and looked beautiful. However, as soon as Madhuri’s poster was out, it was impossible not to notice the similarity with another of her iconic characters, Chandramukhi from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. It seems the actor had almost anticipated that such a thing would happen. In one of her earlier interviews to Mid Day, she had also spoken about it.

She had been quoted as saying, “Bahaar Begum is poles apart from Chandramukhi or anything I have done before. It was a challenge to play her with grace and heart.”

Looking at the poster of Madhuri, one notices that Bahaar Begum is also a dancer, as it features a silhouette of her dancing.

A day before, on March 7, Karan had shared posters of all the male stars of the film, including Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry, Aditya Roy Kapoor as Dev Chaudhry and before them, Varun Dhawan as Zafar.

Displayed in this combination of pictures are all the prominent characters of Kalank.

Sharing the first picture of Kalank on Wednesday, Karan had written how the idea had come to him 15 years ago, and how this story of turbulent relationships and eternal love was last film his father had worked on. He was happy that the story has finally found a voice.

He wrote: “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago....a film I passionately believe in...the last film my father worked on before he left us....it was his dream to see this film come through....I couldn’t fulfil his dream then....my spirit was broken....but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid....the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice....the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN....and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on.....TOMORROW the journey begins.....am excited ...anxious and emotional about this one...I do hope you join us on our path to undying love.”

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 11:30 IST