Madhuri Dixit is the ethereal enchantress Bahaar Begum in new Kalank character poster. See pic

The sixth and final poster for Karan Johar’s latest production Kalank is out. The new poster features the stunning Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum.

The poster is again bathed in red and Madhuri is seen with a red dupatta over her head. “The ethereal and enigmatic enchantress. Here’s Bahaar Begum!,” her co-star from the film Alia Bhatt wrote in a tweet, sharing the poster with her fans. “Enchanting, ethereal & timeless. The true ‘Begum’ of hearts, Bahaar!,” Karan wrote in his tweet. “It was my honour to play such an enchanting character. Here’s Bahaar Begum!,” Madhuri wrote in her tweet. The poster also shows a tiny silhouette of her dancing in a durbar.

Earlier or Friday, Karan shared the character posters of Alia and Sonakshi Sinha. Donning traditional Indian attire with a veil elegantly and beautifully covering her face, Alia looks effortlessly regal as an Indian bride, and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Alia looked effortlessly regal as an Indian bride, donning traditional attire with an elegant veil. “To love her is to love fire. Presenting Roop,” Johar wrote sharing Alia’s look on his Instagram page.

The six main characters of Kalank have been revealed.

On Thursday, Karan treated his fans by unveiling the looks of his male lead actors including Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Karan on Wednesday shared an emotional note along with sharing the first look for his upcoming production Kalank as well. He tweeted the same and wrote that Zafar ‘flirts with life and danger.’ The film is set to hit the big screens on April 19.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 16:29 IST