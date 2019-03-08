Madhuri Dixit’s comment makes Alia Bhatt faint as Kalank actors come together for a glam shoot, watch video

Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha - who will be seen together in Karan Johar’s period drama Kalank -- have featured on the latest issue of a magazine’s cover. Their looks from the film are expected to be out soon and their cover and a short behind-the-scenes clip were like a tease before they land.

Sharing a short video of the three ladies posing for the cover, Harper Bazaar’s Instagram handle described, “#BazaarTenOnTen As we complete 10 years in India, we consider the quintessential Bazaar woman. Always graceful, like Madhuri Dixit Nene. Brave in her choices, like Alia Bhatt. Confident in her skin, like Sonakshi Sinha. And their cover with Bazaar marks a new milestone: Our first ever featuring leading actors of different ages. @aslisona @madhuridixitnene @aliaabhatt.”

Another set of videos were also shared on the handle: “Our 10th Anniversary cover features three quintessentially Bazaar women—Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, and Sonakshi Sinha. They star together in the upcoming film ‘Kalank’—pointing to a new direction of cinema where women are not stereotyped.@madhuridixitnene @aliaabhatt @aslisona.”

One of the videos show Madhuri talking about her female role model - her mom, and praising Alia Bhatt for her dancing skills. Alia pretended to faint when Madhuri said she liked her dance number in Kalank. Interestingly, Alia had been a part of Madhuri’s famous Tamma Tamma number from Khalnayak. Alia and Varun had danced to the song in their film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Kalank also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. It is an ambitious period drama initially conceptualised by Karan and his father, Yash Johar 14 years ago. The first look posters of the film’s male actors were revealed on Thursday and those of the female actors are expected soon.

