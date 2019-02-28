Madhuri Dixit on taking up Sridevi’s role in Kalank: I was extremely emotional when Karan asked me, hope I make her proud

Madhuri Dixit, who stepped in to fill for Sridevi’s role after the latter’s sudden demise last year in Karan Johar’s ambitious project, Kalank has said she wants to make the late Sadma actor proud. Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles.

Also read: Farhan, Sushmita pray for IAF pilot’s safe return

Originally, Sridevi had signed the film, before she died in February last year. The role eventually went to Madhuri. “When I was on the sets, I looked at it as just another role. But, yes, I was extremely emotional when Karan (Johar) asked me to take up her role. I hope I make her proud,” Madhuri told DNA in an interview.

“We had known each other for many years and shared a warm equation. It was difficult for everyone in the industry to wrap their heads around her sudden loss. It is still hard to accept the truth. I don’t think anyone of us has still come to terms with her absence. We will always feel the void,” she added.

Also read: Tanushree Dutta to feature in a short film that deals with sexual harassment in Bollywood

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the epic period drama is set in the 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan. The poster shows ruins of buildings and structures and has a major old-world vibe. The film was originally conceptualised by Johar’s father, Yash, nearly 15 years ago.

Kalank is set to hit theatres on April 19.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 08:56 IST