Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor hit the gym, AbRam Khan’s reaction to school will make you sympathise. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 20:02 IST

It was a busy day in Bollywood as several celebrities were spotted manoeuvring their lives around the incessant Mumbai rains. While some of them fulfilled their professional obligations, others carried out casual activities.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was joined on the sets of Dance India Dance by her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor, who paid a visit with her The Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam and Kareena shook a leg to the song Tareefan, and a video was even shared online.

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan joined Kareena Kapoor. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor at gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted outside their gyms. While Malaika was seen in a no makeup look, wearing white sportswear, Janhvi emerged from her gym in a salwar suit. Also spotted at the gym were Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. Shahid was seen exiting the gym and shaking the hand of a fan, who seemed to be waiting for the actor.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, whose latest film, Chhichhore, released on Friday, were seen doing some last minute promotions. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film tells the story of a group of college friends.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput promote Chhichhore.

Actor Vivek Oberoi was seen with his father Suresh Oberoi and the rest of their family, taking part in Ganesh Utsav festivities. The entire family was dressed in traditional Indian attire as they posed for photographs.

Vivek Oberoi celebrates Ganesh Utsav. ( Varinder Chawla )

AbRam Khan outside his playschool. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, AbRam, was spotted outside his playschool, apparently in tears. He was surrounded by several people, most of whom seemed to be trying to calm him down. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit were also spotted in different parts of town.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 19:24 IST