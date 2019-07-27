Malaika Arora shares stunning throwback pic from the beach, ‘Malla stop it now,’ say fans. See here

TV personality Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her recent Maldives vacation, which has left her fans gasping for breath. Shared on Instagram on Friday, the picture shows Malaika from a top angle, lazing on the white sand beach.

She seems to be wearing a white outfit, and is posing with her eyes shut and her hands running across her face. “Malla stop it,” wrote photographer Atul Kasbekar in the comments section of the post. The picture has received over 200,000 ‘likes’ already. She captioned it, “Felt like #throwback on a Friday.” Other like actor Ileana D’Cruz left fire emojis in the comments, and one fan praised her tan.

Malaika had gone to the Maldives with her girl gang and shared several pictures on Instagram during her time there. She flew on a seaplane, took long walks on the beach, went to candle lit dinners and chilled with her friends. For several days, her Instagram was filled with photos from the island nation.

Interestingly, Malaika had just returned from New York, where she’d been with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to ring in his birthday. The couple had travelled to the Maldives in 2018, but hadn’t announced their relationship to the public, and had refrained from appearing together in the same photos. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s birthday in June.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share three pictures of herself, posing with the sea in the background, wearing a figure-hugging white dress. She captioned the first picture, “Silhouette,” to which Arjun sarcastically replied in the comments, “Love the insightful writing...”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 13:05 IST