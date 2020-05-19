Malang 2: Mohit Suri working on sequel to Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani film, confirms producer

bollywood

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:17 IST

The makers of the action thriller Malang have confirmed that a sequel is in the works. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and released in February this year.

Producer Ankur Garg said in a statement given to IANS that director Mohit Suri and producer Luv Ranjan have already begun working on a sequel. “We are thankful to the audience who has shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon.”

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Mohit had hinted at a possible sequel. “Did you recognise whose voice was there in the last scene? There was an interesting scene in the end, we will come out with the twist of that later,” he had said.

Talking about its success, the filmmaker had said, “Everything was unconventional about it, and then the kind of response that we got is definitely very encouraging. I got responses from people who have probably never watched my films before. In the kind of limitations we had, I think whenever you are confined, your creativity goes to break the barrier.”

Malang tells the story of a young man who goes on a killing spree after getting separated from his pregnant girlfriend in a police encounter.

Earlier this month, Disha shared a picture of her virtual reunion with the team of Malang. She was joined by Aditya, Anil and Kunal on a group video call. “Positive vibes only. Quarantine reunion with my favourite boys,” her caption read. The picture garnered more than 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

