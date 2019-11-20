e-paper
Mandira Bedi on delaying pregnancy: ‘People perceived me as a career-oriented woman. You’d think that is a good trait, but our society thinks differently’

Mandira Bedi opens up on stereotypes she faced as a married woman who had decided to delay her pregnancy.

bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:37 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Mandira Bedi at a party organised to celebrate the success of recently launched OTT platform MX Player.
Mandira Bedi at a party organised to celebrate the success of recently launched OTT platform MX Player.(IANS)
         

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi, who is also an entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, says society always judges a woman if she has a successful career after marriage and motherhood.

The actress, who is hosting the digital show Shaadi Fit!, said: “Living in Indian society, as a woman you tend to face several stereotypes. When I decided to delay my pregnancy due to work commitments, it was the most difficult decision I had to make. I was looked at differently, and people perceived me as a woman who is career-oriented. You would think that is a good trait to have, but our society thinks differently of a married woman. In fact, even after my child was born, I was always divided between my personal and professional lives.”

Also read: Kalki Koechlin: ‘I don’t want to throw my baby into the media, I am not going to hide it in a cupboard either’

Shaadi Fit is streaming on the OTT platform MX Player and it shows the personal journey of four regular couples as they prepare themselves for their big day. As participants on the show, they get advice from experts and contest to win the tag of ‘fit couple’.

Mandira, who is married to filmmaker Raj Kaushal for two decades now, mentioned that while facing the struggle in her career was not easy, her constant support system made her deal with all obstacles. “My only relief was my husband who supported me a lot through this phase and does till date. He takes care of our son so that I can manage my shoots. I think my message to every married woman is to believe in yourself and your capabilities, rather than focusing on societal beliefs and norms. My career has made me into the person I am today. I have struggled and carved my niche in the entertainment industry and I feel very proud of it,” shared Mandira.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

