e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Manjot Singh is saddened over losing his close filmmaker friend to Covid-19

Manjot Singh is saddened over losing his close filmmaker friend to Covid-19

Actor Manoj Singh feels sad about people not being serious enough about the pandemic and says he can still see so many people roaming without a mask and not following the precaution protocols.

bollywood Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:27 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Manjot Singh’s parents were to shift from Delhi to Mumbai but lockdown put their plans on hold.
Actor Manjot Singh’s parents were to shift from Delhi to Mumbai but lockdown put their plans on hold.
         

Jolted by the death of his friend and independent filmmaker Bobby Pin, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the US, actor Manjot Singh wishes a ‘miracle’ would restore normalcy.

Singh, who had worked with Pin in a short film ,The Dream Trilogy, recall meeting him last at the film’s premiere at the DC South Asian Film Festival in November 2019.

“He was one of my close friends and I had a great time with him in the US. He was very talented. It is saddening to learn of his demise. I just wish for a miracle to happen and everything goes back to normal, putting an end to people’s suffering and loss,” says the Fukrey (2013) actor.

Despite so many people having succumbed to deaths due to coronavirus, the 27-year-old feels sad about people not being serious enough about the pandemic.

 

“We aren’t understanding the gravity of the situation and thus, many people are being careless. I still see some people roaming without a mask and not following the precaution protocols. When it happens in your family and friend circle, only then you realise how dire the situation is,” he asserts.

Worried about his parents who stay in Delhi, Singh further shares that the lockdown postponed their plan of shifting to Mumbai. “I have been staying alone from the past four to five years and felt the need to have them here with me, plus they also need me. So, we were looking for a bigger house and when we finally locked everything, the lockdown happened,” he says, adding that his father wanted to come to Mumbai since long.

“My dad loves to act and has done small roles in few films like Patiala House (2011), Vicky Donor (2012) and Raanjhanaa (2013). He is very passionate and maybe will get more opportunities here,” Singh ends.

top news
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
Exclusive: Yogi Adityanath launches counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19, says family will turn India into Italy
Exclusive: Yogi Adityanath launches counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19, says family will turn India into Italy
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In