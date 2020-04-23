Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal stranded in Nainital amid lockdown, screened by health officials

bollywood

The Uttarakhand health department conducted a screening of a film production team including actors Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal at a resort in Ramgarh in Nainital. They are stranded at the resort amid the nationwide lockdown.

The two actors came to the Ramgarh area of Nainital in the first week of March for the shoot of a film and could not go back to Mumbai due to the lockdown. Manoj is stranded here with his wife Shabana and daughter Ava while Deepak is alone.

The actors were here to shoot an unnamed film helmed by director Ram Reddy and could shoot for only a week before the lockdown was imposed. With the production crew staying here for so long, a medical team of the health department reached Woodhouse Resort and screened the actors and other film crew members on Wednesday.

After the screening, Manoj praised the health team’s work and said, “Doctors are doing great work by saving the lives of people. We highly appreciate the efforts of the doctors and entire team members who came to check on us amid the lockdown.”

The actor further said that he is visiting Ramgarh for the first time with his wife and daughter. “My wife Shabana and daughter love this location. I wake up to the chirping of birds and go to different locations with my family in the afternoon. I take a walk and have tea. As I am fond of writing, I am using this time to write poems and stories,” he said.

