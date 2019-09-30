e-paper
Mardaani 2 teaser: Rani Mukerji is armed and dangerous as she fights crime against women

Mardaani 2 teaser shows Rani Mukerji returning as Shivani Shivaji Roy who fights crime against women. Watch the teaser here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Mardaani 2 teaser: Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy.
As far as whistle-worthy dialogues go, Rani Mukerji nails it in the very first Mardaani 2 teaser. Dressed in khaki and with justice on her mind, Rani’s fearless cop -- Shivani Shivaji Roy – is seen stepping out with her team. As she takes on crime against women in the second film of the Mardaani franchise, she delivers this dialogue: ‘Tu kissi ladki ko haath lagake to dikha, tujhe itna maroongi ki teri twacha se teri umar ka pata nahi chalega’.

Watch Mardaani 2 teaser here...

 

Mardaani 2 teaser will also be attached to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, which will release this week. Mardaani 2 will again focus on the life of Shivani Roy as she trains her guns on crime against women.

“The film will see a female cop fighting an evil person to end crimes against women. As we all know, Navratri stands for the victory of good over evil all over India. Whether it is Goddess Durga defeating the demon Mahishasura or Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, Navratri’s significance is key to this asset launch. So, we decided to start the journey of Mardaani 2 on this auspicious occasion,” Rani said about Mardaani 2 teaser in a statement. The actor will reportedly be pitted against a 21-year-old antagonist in the film.

Shot extensively in Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan, the film is directed by Gopi Puthran. “It’s an intense one month long schedule in Rajasthan which forms the backdrop to the story of Mardaani 2. Rani’s investigation will take her to Jaipur and Kota. Given that we are shooting in peak summer of Rajasthan, it will be physically demanding because Rani will be doing action sequences too,” the director had earlier said.

Mardaani 2 will release on December 13.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 11:24 IST

