Marjaavaan: Genelia D’Souza can’t stop praising Riteish Deshmukh’s work, Karan Johar calls it ‘masala entertainment’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:42 IST

Marjaavaan starring actors Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet has been applauded by many in the industry and leading the bandwagon is actor Genelia D’Souza, wife of Riteish.

Taking to Twitter, she had a word of appreciation not just for her husband but the rest of the star cast as well. She wrote: “#Marjaavaan a film I totally enjoyed.. @zmilap soooo proud of you.. @SidMalhotra you were exceptional, @TaraSutaria n @Rakulpreet so amazing in playing your parts and @Riteishd teach me to be an actor like you, how do you manage to ace every genre??” Riteish was his hilarious best as he acknowledged his wife’s compliment. He replied saying, “Uffff! Yeh toh tareef aur partiality dono ki height ho gayi - thank you Baiko @geneliad #Marjaavaan.”

.#Marjaavaan a film I totally enjoyed.. @zmilap soooo proud of you.. @SidMalhotra you were exceptional, @TaraSutaria n @Rakulpreet so amazing in playing your parts and @Riteishd teach me to be an actor like you, how do you manage to ace every genre ?? — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) November 14, 2019

Filmmaker Karan Johar was full of support for the film and wrote: “#Marjaavan is full on masala entertainment!!!! Dhamakedar dialogues and the love story hits the spot! @SidMalhotra owns the “hero” and is so superb! @Riteishd is amazing and plays the antagonist with so much flair! #tara is gorgeous and makes you feel the emotional beats! WINNER!”

#Marjaavan is full on masala entertainment!!!! Dhamakedar dialogues and the love story hits the spot! @SidMalhotra owns the "hero" and is so superb! @Riteishd is amazing and plays the antagonist with so much flair! #tara is gorgeous and makes you feel the emotional beats! WINNER! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2019

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Arjun-Malaika pose with Katy Perry as Karan Johar plays the perfect host. See inside pics

Comedian and TV host Maniesh Paul to liked the film. He wrote: “Saw #Marjaavaan !!superb! @SidMalhotra is the new action hero!! @zmilap sir aap kamaal ho!! @Riteishd bro u r just excellent be it any role!!3 foot ka dhamaka!! @TaraSutaria im in love wt u after the movie!! @Rakulpreet great job!! Congrats @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani.”

Saw #Marjaavaan !!superb! @SidMalhotra is the new action hero!! @zmilap sir aap kamaal ho!! @Riteishd bro u r just excellent be it any role!!3 foot ka dhamaka!! @TaraSutaria im in love wt u after the movie!! @Rakulpreet great job!! Congrats @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani 👌🏻👌🏻 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) November 14, 2019

The makers of the film held a preview on Thursday and attending the screening were stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Nora Fatehi, Jackky Bhagnani, T Series’ Bhushan Kumar’s wife and actor Divya Khosla Kumar and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film sees Sidharth and Riteish lock horns again after their last film, Ek Villain. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is Tara Sutaria’s second film after Student of the Year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more