Marjaavaan: Genelia D’Souza can’t stop praising Riteish Deshmukh’s work, Karan Johar calls it ‘masala entertainment’

Marjaavaan, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet, has been appreciated by Genelia D’Souza, Karan Johar and others.

bollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Genelia D’Souza with husband Riteish Deshmukh and family at Marjaavaan screening.
Marjaavaan starring actors Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet has been applauded by many in the industry and leading the bandwagon is actor Genelia D’Souza, wife of Riteish.

Taking to Twitter, she had a word of appreciation not just for her husband but the rest of the star cast as well. She wrote: “#Marjaavaan a film I totally enjoyed.. @zmilap soooo proud of you.. @SidMalhotra you were exceptional, @TaraSutaria n @Rakulpreet so amazing in playing your parts and @Riteishd teach me to be an actor like you, how do you manage to ace every genre??” Riteish was his hilarious best as he acknowledged his wife’s compliment. He replied saying, “Uffff! Yeh toh tareef aur partiality dono ki height ho gayi - thank you Baiko @geneliad #Marjaavaan.”

 

Filmmaker Karan Johar was full of support for the film and wrote: “#Marjaavan is full on masala entertainment!!!! Dhamakedar dialogues and the love story hits the spot! @SidMalhotra owns the “hero” and is so superb! @Riteishd is amazing and plays the antagonist with so much flair! #tara is gorgeous and makes you feel the emotional beats! WINNER!”

 

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Arjun-Malaika pose with Katy Perry as Karan Johar plays the perfect host. See inside pics

Comedian and TV host Maniesh Paul to liked the film. He wrote: “Saw #Marjaavaan !!superb! @SidMalhotra is the new action hero!! @zmilap sir aap kamaal ho!! @Riteishd bro u r just excellent be it any role!!3 foot ka dhamaka!! @TaraSutaria im in love wt u after the movie!! @Rakulpreet great job!! Congrats @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#riteshdeshmukh with family

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

The makers of the film held a preview on Thursday and attending the screening were stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Nora Fatehi, Jackky Bhagnani, T Series’ Bhushan Kumar’s wife and actor Divya Khosla Kumar and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film sees Sidharth and Riteish lock horns again after their last film, Ek Villain. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is Tara Sutaria’s second film after Student of the Year.

Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI's last day at work
'Our judgment not to be played around with': Supreme Court cautions Centre
'This is a lopsided panel': Kashmiri writer's barb at US Congress hits home
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
