Mary Kom biopic director Omung Kumar on boxer’s CWG gold: She knew she had to do this

Filmmaker Omung Kumar is ecstatic about boxer MC Mary Kom winning her first Commonwealth Gold in the ongoing edition of the sporting event in Gold Coast, Australia. Kumar’s 2014 biopic on the life of the boxer, called Mary Kom, had Priyanka Chopra in the titular role.

“It is unbelievable that every time you see her, the amount of determination that she has, we know that she is going to win. When she goes into the ring, she is a tigress and the same happened this time, too. She hadn’t won a Commonwealth [medal] before, so she knew that she had to win and prove that she is the best in the world,” he gushes.

Filmmaker Omung Kumar with boxer MC Mary Kom.

Having researched about her life in great detail during the making of the biopic, Kumar is well aware of Mary’s struggle to reach where she is, today.

“Since I’ve done a story on her ,I know what she thinks, how she feels and reacts and how she is a family person. She is so close to me that I can pick up the phone and talk to her, reliving all those moments again. She is someone who I respect and admire,” he says.

