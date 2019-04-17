Mental Hai Kya new poster: Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut are living on the razor’s edge, release date confirmed

Rajkummar Rao shared new poster of his upcoming film with Kangana Ranaut, Mental Hai Kya. He also revealed that the film will release on June 21. The poster was shared by Kangana’s team as well.

Sharing the poster Rajkummar wrote: “Madness has made its cut! Catch Mental Hai Kya in theatres on 21st June 2019.” In the poster, Rajkummar and Kangana dangerously balance a blade between their tongues. Kangana is unrecognizable in her close crop curly hairdo. She wears a yellow and black shirt while Rajkkumar is in a maroon T-shirt. The poster’s tagline — Sanity is Overrated — gives us a flavour of what to expect from the film.

Mental Hai Kya, directed by National Award winning director Prakash Kovelamudi, will see Rajkummar and Kangana share screen for the second time after Queen in 2014. Little is known about the exact storyline of the film, which has been written by Kanika Dhillon, known for her films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Ra.One. However, from the pictures and posters shared by Kangana, Rajkummar and the makers last year, one does get a flavour of the film. In a series of quirky posters, released in March last year, are proof.

Only recently in March this year, Kangana was spotted doing a dangerous wheelie for the film. Kangana, who will be seen as a cop in the film, is in full police uniform, riding a motorbike.

The film also stars actor Amyra Dastur. According to a report in IANS, Amyra’s character plays an important part in the development of both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar’s characters.

She told the agency: “Working on this set is sort of like home for me. Shaileshji (Shailesh R Singh) launched me in Issaq, so I trust him blindly when it comes to the film. If he says I need to shoot more, then so be it.”

She is excited about having shared screen space with Kangana and Rajkummar. “It’s an absolute privilege for me to share screen time with such amazing and fine actors like Kangana ma’am and Raj sir. Kangana ma’am is someone who has and still inspires me, so being able to act with her even more feels amazing. This film is definitely going to shock and awe our audience especially because I truly feel that no one has seen this side of acting from the cast before.”

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 10:03 IST