MeToo: Subhash Ghai gets clean chit from Mumbai Police in molestation case

Bollywood film director Subhash Ghai on Thursday was given a clean chit by the Mumbai Police in connection with the molestation allegations against him. Mumbai Police in its closure report, released on Thursday, stated that allegations against Ghai were fabricated, and since no substance in the accusations was found during the course of the investigation, the case has been shut down.

Model-actor Kate Sharma had filed a molestation complaint against Ghai in October. She alleged that the 73-year-old tried to “forcibly kiss and hug her after calling her to his house.” Reacting on the accusations, Ghai denied all her claims and stated that he has always respected women in his life and at the workplace.

In light of this recent development, Ghai’s PR team issued an official statement which read, “After police made many efforts to call Kate Sharma at police station she appeared at police station only on October 22 with a request to postpone her application and then again she reappeared on November 14 at police station to withdraw her application against Subhash Ghai and made a statement that she does not want to pursue it further for her personal reasons.”

The allegations against Ghai came to light after #MeToo movement gathered momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of allegedly harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

Earlier, writer Mahima Kukreja had shared screenshots of a private conversation on Twitter with an alleged victim who told her that the incident happened when she was ‘working with Subhash Ghai on a film’. The victim had told her during the conversation, “He took me to Fariyas hotel. He said he went there regularly to write. They always had a suite available for him. I was wobbly but he held me n took me to the suite. He took off my jeans and he mounted me. I was trying to scream but he put his hand over my mouth. I was also not very lucid bcos of the drug in my drink. So I cried and passed out.”

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QpmGfy1s0V — Mahima Kukreja (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

