Milan Talkies song Bakaiti: Ali Fazal is the ‘angry young man’ of his area, watch video

The first song of Tigmanshi Dhulia’s Milan Talkies is out and it carries over the feel of small-town fun and swag from the trailer. Titled Bakaiti, the song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Benny Dayal.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, MilanTalkies stars Ali Fazal in the lead role and marks the Hindi film debut of Kannada star Shraddha Srinath. The video of the song shows Ali beating up men, filming shots and roaming around the streets even as lyrics like ‘Deewarwale Amitabh ke fan hain hum’ play in the background. The lyrics also declare that Ali is ‘apne area ka angry young man’.

Ali plays a man working in the projection room of a single screen theatre in Allahabad and dreams of becoming “Hindustan ka sabse bada director”. Ambition, passion, love and politics dominate the trailer of Milan Talkies.

This song fits perfectly with the thos of the film. The video of the song takes you to Uttar Pradesh, where bakaiti means gossiping. The quirky and rugged lyrics of the song are apt and work with the catchy beats of the song.

The film is slated to release on March 15.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 18:34 IST