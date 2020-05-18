Milind Soman shares controversial nude photo shoot from 25 years ago, wonders how it would be received today

bollywood

Milind Soman has shared a picture from his provocative photo shoot with model Madhu Sapre, which continues to be talked about even today. The actor-fitness enthusiast wondered how it would have been received by the audience today.

Sharing the monochrome picture on Instagram, Milind wrote, “Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while :) its 25 years old, at that time no social media no internet either I think ! wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today #flashback #timelapse #blackandwhite #nude #photo.”

The picture is from a photo shoot for a footwear advertisement that released in 1995. It had Milind and Madhu pose naked with a snake wrapped around them and shoes as their only accessory.

Many of his fans and friends shared their views to his query in the comments section. Anusha Dandekar wrote, “Soooo fire even now.” Photographer Atul Kasbekar wrote, “And they went out apparently to arrest photographer PD Gupta; couldn’t get over that one.”

A fan wrote, “It would have break the internet...!!!” Another commented, “Oh this “stirred” up so much , yet you were “unshaken”. One more wrote, “I got to know that someone like you existed only coz of this pic. You were the buzz then in every newspape and was that Gladrags or mens GQ, don’t exactly remember. But honestly if I have to compare this with your pics of lockdown with grey hair and that jawline, I think the real one to fall for will the latter.” Another agreed, “I was way young that time and heard your name for the first time for this picture. Guttttsss!!!”

Earlier this month, Milind gave a classic reply to a troll who accused him of “promoting good looks” and called him “silly and superficial”. He had shared a stunning throwback picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Its Monday, what can I say ? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away! .. what is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years ?” Shutting the troll, he wrote, “perhaps you should read and think, then you might not feel so bad.”

Milind was recently seen in the web show, Four More Shots Please! He is otherwise busy working out at home with wife Ankita Konwar and his mother and is known for his fitness regime.

