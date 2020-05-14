Milind Soman shares short film in which he played an army officer. Watch video

bollywood

Bollywood actor Milind Soman has shared an interesting short film in which he featured as an India army officer during the war between Indian and Pakistan in 1971. He also praised co-actor Yashpal Sharma and director of the film.

The clip shows Yashpal Sharma, essaying the role of a Pakistani army officer, almost threatening Lt Gen Jacob (Milind) to vacate East Pakistan (Dhakha). “Leave this place now while you still can. Otherwise, no Indian will escape alive from here,” Yashpal aka Gen Niazi says in the video.

Sharing the small clip from Mukti, Milind wrote Instagram, “#throwbackthursday a short film a couple of years ago about the winning of the Bangladesh war and the role played by Gen JFR Jacob in that amazing victory :) honoured to play Lt General Jacob in this film ‘Mukti’ with #yashpalsharma as Gen Niazi. Really well directed by talented Manu Chobe ! Please watch, it’s only 15min, #thursdayvibes.”

Milind looks handsome in the uniform as he plays the brave Indian army officer in this clip. The Instagram post was flooded with love from fans all across. One fan commented, “Love from Bangladesh!” Another one wrote, “One of the most handsome generals of the Indian Army ever played on the screen.”

Milind also played an army officer in the popular film, 16 December, where he featured alongside Danny Denzonpa, Aditi Gowitrikar and Sushant Singh. Released in 2002, the film told the story of a villainous plot to destroy India’s capital, New Delhi with a nuclear bomb. Pakistan signed the document of Liberation of Bangladesh, ending the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 on December 16.

Milind’s latest release is the second season of Amazon series Four More Shots, Please!

