Mira Rajput reveals her new crush, gets emotional after watching Schitt’s Creek finale

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:14 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, has just finished watching the Emmy award-winning show Schitt’s Creek. Taking to Instagram stories, she showered praises on the show and called it a ‘gem’. She also called co-creator and actor Dan Levy her ‘new crush’.

Mira said that the series finale made her emotional. “Finished Schitt’s Creek last night and I’ve never been sadder at a show’s finale.. This one is a gem. Brilliant writing, characterisations, setups, COSTUMES and screenplay. But it’s the show’s message that is it’s crowning glory. The best part is, that it’s different for everyone. @instadanjlevy is a genius and my new crush,” she wrote.

In the final episode of Schitt’s Creek, David Rose (Dan Levy) marries the man of his dreams, Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid). It is a bittersweet ending, with the Roses going their separate ways.

David has decided to stay in Schitt’s Creek with his husband and run their store together. Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) has made it as a publicist and will take up a job offer with the streaming service Interflix in New York.

Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) has reinvented himself as a businessman and will move to California with his wife, Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara), to expand the Rosebud Motel Group’s business of franchising roadside motels. Moira has revived her acting career and will star in the reboot of Sunrise Bay.

Recently, Dan slammed Comedy Central India for cutting out a kiss between his character David and Dustin Milligan’s character Ted in Schitt’s Creek. He shared a promo, in which a kiss between Alexis and Ted and a same-sex kiss between Alexis and Stevie (played by Emily Hampshire) are retained, but the kiss between David and Ted is edited out.

Dan said that such censorship was ‘harmful’ to the message of inclusivity that the show advocates. “You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove,” he wrote on Twitter.

