e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares funny video of Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, see Dabangg 3 actor’s response to it

Mira Rajput shares funny video of Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, see Dabangg 3 actor’s response to it

Mira Rajput posted a hilarious video on Instagram, showing her husband Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, dancing on Saree Ke Fall song from R... Rajkumar.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sonakshi Sinha and Mira Rajput had a funny interaction on Instagram over a song featuring the Dabangg 3 actor and Shahid Kapoor.
Sonakshi Sinha and Mira Rajput had a funny interaction on Instagram over a song featuring the Dabangg 3 actor and Shahid Kapoor.
         

Actor Sonakshi Sinha had a hilarious interaction with Shahid Kapoor’s wife on Instagram, after Mira Rajput posted a video clip of Shahid and Sonakshi dancing to a hit song from their film, R...Rajkumar.

Here’s how things unfolded: Mira posted a clip, possibly from an outing, where the said song was playing on a television set. With the TV set on mute, the two actors dancing away looked rather funny. Sharing it, Mira wrote: “Watching this on mute is hilarious!” She tagged Shahid and Sonakshi in the post. An embarrassed Sonakshi shared the same post on her Instagram story but with a reply; she wrote “remote dhoondhoo”, possibly asking Mira to change the channel, or increase the volume.

Check out the interaction between Sonakshi Sinha and Mira Rajput.
Check out the interaction between Sonakshi Sinha and Mira Rajput.

R...Rajkumar was a 2013 film directed by Prabhudeva. Incidentally, Sonakshi’s recent release Dabangg 3 is also a Prabhueva directorial. In the film, she reprises her role as Rajjo, wife of the film’s principle character Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan. Dabangg 3 is the third film in the popular franchise. The film released on December 20 in the midst of protests across the country over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. As of December 27, the film had made Rs 126.55 crore, despite business being hit by the protests.

Also read: Good Newwz box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor film wins multiplexes, makes Rs 39.34 cr

2019 has proved to be a mixed bag for Sonakshi with two of her films, Mission Mangal (in which she featured as part of ensemble cast) and Dabangg 3 doing well at the box office. However, two other films -- Khandaani Shafakhana and Karan Johar’s lavish Kalank failed miserably at the ticket windows. She had a brief role in Laal Kaptaan, which also failed to impress at the box office. Sonakshi will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Shahid, meanwhile, bounced back with a monstrous hit in 2019 after a dull 2018. His film Kabir Singh, a remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, charmed the box office but was heavily criticised for its perceived misogyny and depiction of violence against women.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Hours before Hemant Soren’s swearing-in, Maoists blow up community centre in Khunti
Hours before Hemant Soren’s swearing-in, Maoists blow up community centre in Khunti
Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting citizenship law
Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting citizenship law
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Today’s youth doesn’t like anarchy, instability, nepotism’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India’s biggest detention camp nears completion
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
India on alert as Pak army boosts ties with terrorists
5 wounded in mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York
5 wounded in mass stabbing at Hanukkah celebration in New York
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away in Karnataka
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news