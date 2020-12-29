Mira Rajput shares funny video of Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, see Dabangg 3 actor’s response to it

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:52 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha had a hilarious interaction with Shahid Kapoor’s wife on Instagram, after Mira Rajput posted a video clip of Shahid and Sonakshi dancing to a hit song from their film, R...Rajkumar.

Here’s how things unfolded: Mira posted a clip, possibly from an outing, where the said song was playing on a television set. With the TV set on mute, the two actors dancing away looked rather funny. Sharing it, Mira wrote: “Watching this on mute is hilarious!” She tagged Shahid and Sonakshi in the post. An embarrassed Sonakshi shared the same post on her Instagram story but with a reply; she wrote “remote dhoondhoo”, possibly asking Mira to change the channel, or increase the volume.

Check out the interaction between Sonakshi Sinha and Mira Rajput.

R...Rajkumar was a 2013 film directed by Prabhudeva. Incidentally, Sonakshi’s recent release Dabangg 3 is also a Prabhueva directorial. In the film, she reprises her role as Rajjo, wife of the film’s principle character Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan. Dabangg 3 is the third film in the popular franchise. The film released on December 20 in the midst of protests across the country over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. As of December 27, the film had made Rs 126.55 crore, despite business being hit by the protests.

2019 has proved to be a mixed bag for Sonakshi with two of her films, Mission Mangal (in which she featured as part of ensemble cast) and Dabangg 3 doing well at the box office. However, two other films -- Khandaani Shafakhana and Karan Johar’s lavish Kalank failed miserably at the ticket windows. She had a brief role in Laal Kaptaan, which also failed to impress at the box office. Sonakshi will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Shahid, meanwhile, bounced back with a monstrous hit in 2019 after a dull 2018. His film Kabir Singh, a remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, charmed the box office but was heavily criticised for its perceived misogyny and depiction of violence against women.

