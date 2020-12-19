Mira Rajput shares throwback selfie from 10 days after son Zain’s birth, reveals how she got back in shape

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 20:31 IST

Mira Rajput took to Instagram stories to share a picture from 2018, just 10 days after her son Zain’s birth, to give her fans and followers an insight into how she got back in pre-pregnancy shape. She said that she tried the Bengkung Belly Bind - a knotted Malaysian belly wrap - to hasten the process of recovery after childbirth.

“This was 10 days postpartum with Zain with the Bengkung Belly Bind. It’s as simple as that. Below a shirt. Will demonstrate the technique for you all!,” she captioned her mirror selfie.

Recently, Mira shared glimpses of her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, as he returned home after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey. She complained as he followed social distancing, even at home.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of him glued to his phone and wrote, “Crush is home but still long distance.” She then shared a black-and-white version of the same picture and wrote, “Clearly that sweatshirt is loved more than me.”

Jersey, a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name, is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original. Shahid will be seen as a former cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s. The film will revolve around his smashing comeback to the game, despite age not being on his side.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says ‘famous personality’ confronted her about naming son Taimur, hours after his birth; left her in tears

Earlier this week, Shahid said that shooting for Jersey amid the Covid-19 pandemic was ‘nothing short of a miracle’. He wrote in an Instagram post, “It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle.”

“I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome!!!!,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more