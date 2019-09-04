Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film ever, earns estimated Rs 189.55 cr

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:15 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar must be on a high as his latest film, Mission Mangal has reportedly become the highest grossing film of his career. A Business Standard report claimed Mission Mangal has eclipsed the collections of Akshay’s 2.0 that also starred Rajinikanth and hit theatres last year. Starring Rajnikanth and Akshay, the Hindi version of S Shankar’s film 2.0 had earned Rs 189.55 crore at the box office. Mission Mangal has now earned Rs 188 crore in 19 days, the report said.

Also read: Kriti Sanon dated two people in her life, the longest relationship lasted 2.5 years, reveals sister Nupur

Starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menon in lead roles, apart from Akshay, Mission Mangal tells the story of India’s unmanned Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), Mangalyaan, and how it was sent into space on a shoestring budget.

When it crosses the Rs 200-crore mark, Mission Mangala will become the fifth film this year to enter the coveted club after Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical strike, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, Salman Khan’s Bharat and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal.

Earlier this week, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Mission Mangal is now Akshay’s highest grossing film in Australia. “Mission Mangal is now #AkshayKumar’s highest grossing film in #Australia... Total till 1 Sept 2019: A$ 601,561 [₹2.91 cr; still running]... Has crossed *lifetime biz* of #Housefull series, #Kesari, #PadMan and all #Akshay starrers in #Australia. @comScore,” he tweeted.

In his review for Hindustan Times, Raja Sen wrote, “Films about science have to simplify the subject — films about rocket-science doubly so — but here things are brought down to a regretfully basic level. So while there are times Mission Mangal plays out as a pleasant enough entertainer with a message, complete with a caricaturish villain (Dalip Tahil with an unholy accent) there are other times everything feels like too much of a stretch — even the runtime.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:11 IST