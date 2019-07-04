Mission Mangal poster: Akshay Kumar hopes film will be as inspiring as Star Trek

Mission Mangal is a film that celebrates imagination and curiosity, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday said. The first poster for the movie, touted as India's first space film, was released on Thursday. The film follows scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

The poster shows the film’s lead cast, including Akshay, with a rocket separating them as it shoots towards space. “A story of underdogs who took India to Mars. #MissionMangal,the true story of India’s #SpaceMission to Mars,coming on Aug 15,2019!” the actor wrote in his tweet.

Akshay said that he took up the project to familiarise his daughter, Nitara and children of her age with the true story of India's first interplanetary expedition.

"Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars," he tweeted.

He hopes the film will be a landmark in Indian cinema like the Star Trek and Star Wars series are in Hollywood.

"For several years Hollywood has made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity, etc, this inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be part of one such movie... A movie that inspires our future generations. One that celebrates imagination and curiosity. Mission Mangal is that film for me, a film that I hope, will inspire as much as it will entertain," Akshay said.

Set to be released on August 15, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kirti Kulhari.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 19:41 IST