Mission Mangal vs Batla House box office day 5: Fastest Akshay Kumar movie to enter Rs 100 cr club, John Abraham film earns Rs 50 cr

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:52 IST

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar along with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday. Keeping aside his South magnum opus 2.0 co-starring Rajinikanth, this is Akshay Kumar’s fastest film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, Mission Mangal’s box office collection on Monday staood at an estimated Rs 8.50 crore, which took its collections to around Rs 107 crore. Earlier, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, which starred Akshay in the role of the antagonist, had also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day 5. Akshay’s last film, Kesari took a week to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Sharing the box office figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#MissionMangal is Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener to date [opening weekend biz]...1. #MissionMangal ₹ 97.56 cr [Thu-Sun] 2. #2Point0 [#Hindi] ₹ 95 cr [Thu-Sun] 3. #Kesari ₹ 78.07 cr [Thu-Sun] India biz.”

Mission Mangal had clashed with John Abraham’s Batla House which also crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Monday. The film reportedly collected around Rs 4.50 crore to take its collections to Rs 53 crore.

Taran had earlier posted the extended weekend collections of the film on Twitter. “#BatlaHouse has a healthy *extended* weekend... Gathered momentum on Day 3 and 4... Faring better in #DelhiUP... Will need to maintain the pace on weekdays... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr. Total: ₹ 47.99 cr. India biz,” he wrote.

John and Akshay, however, took the clash of their films in good spirit. John recently revealed in a Mid-Day interview that Akshay even sent the actor a congratulatory message. Speaking to Mid-Day, John revealed Akshay had written to him, “I am happy for you too. It’s time we work together.”

The release of the two films also clashed with the arrival of the second season of Netflix web series, Sacred Games. The show was an instant hit among the viewers and was praised by the critics.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:50 IST