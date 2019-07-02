Mumbai rains: Sonam Kapoor asks Twitter if airport is open, Rakul Preet Singh says she’s been stuck there since last night

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to ask her fans for help during the Mumbai rains. She asked her followers if they knew whether or not the Mumbai airport was functional.

“Can anyone tell me if the airport is open? @mybmc @MumbaiPolice @BOMairport,” Sonam wrote in her tweet. Actor Rakul Preet Singh replied to her that she’s been stuck their since Monday night. “No flights have taken off since last night .. m stuck at the airport,” she wrote in her tweet.

No flights have taken off since last night .. m stuck at the airport — Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 2, 2019

Altogether 54 flights were diverted and 52 cancelled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to inclement weather. A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skid and overshot the main runway on Monday, although none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, an airline spokesperson said.

T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, too, took to Twitter to tweet about the rain and water logging issues all over the city. He tweeted a picture of himself and Zeenat Aman’s image from The Great Gambler as they shot in Venice for the song Do Lafzon Ki Hai. The picture showed Amitabh saying through speech bubbles, “Bhaiyya Goregaon Lelena”. “Jalsa hote hue,” he added in his tweet.

The Meteorological Department has warned of “extremely heavy” rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. A few places in Mumbai could get heavy to very heavy rainfall Monday and Tuesday, it added. “Clouds observed over north Maharashtra coast including Mumbai. More impact likely over south Gujarat and adjoining areas. Intermittent heavy showers expected in Mumbai today. Extremely heavy rainfall, over 200 mm recorded at many places in city; more towards suburbs in last 24 hrs,” IMD said.

