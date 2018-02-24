Namastey England first posters out: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra film to release on December 7

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who reunite after six years for Namastey England, have shared the first posters of the film. The shooting for the film began Friday in Amritsar, Punjab. The duo made their Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012 and they will be back with Namastey England on December 7.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England traces the journey of Jasmeet and Param, their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe.

Announcing the release date of his film, Arjun poster on Instagram, “Starting a journey, need the blessings, nervous & excited about my film #Number11 #NamasteEngland. Me and Parineeti are back !!! Time to fly with us on this wonderful journey from Punjab to England 🙏!!! 7th December 2018. #NamasteEngland @namasteengland @parineetichopra @reliance.entertainment @penmovies#VipulAmrutlalShah #JayantilalGada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers.”

Talking about his film, Vipul had earlier said, “From Amritsar, we move to Ludhiana and Patiala. We are filming at more than 75 locations spread across these three cities. Later, we’ll also be shooting in Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally in London. That’s how the love story progresses.”

He further elaborated on his lead characters, “Both their characters are from Punjab and this is the first time that Arjun and Parineeti will be playing genuine lovers. Away from the camera, they are good friends and are always joking and pranking. There’s a lot of camaraderies and it’s going to be fun working with them.”

Namastey England is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. Namaste England is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more