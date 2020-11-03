Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan tests positive for Covid-19

bollywood

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s younger son, actor Vivaan has tested positive for Covid-19. The Happy New Year actor has reportedly been busy promoting his new series, Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, which also stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and Ram Kapoor.

Vivaan has joined a long chain of Indian film stars who tested positive for the deadly virus. Names include Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia, TV actor Ssara Khan, actor Arjun Kapoor, actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, to list a few.

A report in Times of India quoted Vivaan as saying: “Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

Vivaan made his acting debut with Vishal Bharadhwaj’s Saat Khoon Maaf and went on to feature in the multi-starrer Happy New Year, which also starred Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonu Sood in prominent parts. He will be seen next in the film, Coat.

Given that he is the son of two very talented actors, Vivaan has, in the past, been candid about his status in Bollywood. He had, once, frankly accepted that getting work in Bollywood for outsiders is very difficult. He had said in an interview to PTI in 2017, “I have made it on my own without using the name of my family. It would have been more difficult for me to get work if I was an outsider and the film industry would not even know anything about me.”

“I have to recognise the fact that I am privileged to be a part of the industry. There are so many people who want to work here but it’s a bit difficult for them as they don’t have any connections. I am born here so people know me, people know I exist,” he had continued.

