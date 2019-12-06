Navya Naveli Nanda gets adorable birthday wish from ‘partner in kicks’ Abhishek Bachchan. See pic

bollywood

As Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned 22 on Friday, the Bachchan family took to social media to share adorable wishes for her. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture with her on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks.”

In less than an hour, the picture has already received tens of thousands of likes and wishes from fans and well-wishers. “Hb Navya your Mamu is sweetheart,” one Instagram user commented. “Love u Navya happy birthday babu stay blessed mamu bhanji dono pyeare leg rhe ho,” another wrote.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda also wished her daughter with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a picture and wrote, “Happy Birthday Nablooz you light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you Cheezu! Love you crazy loads.”

“How gorgeous is your gorgeous little girl @shwetabachchan ... #happybirthday @_navyananda_,” Neha Dhupia commented on the post. Farah Khan also left a comment. “Happy birthday mommy.. uv done well,” she wrote.

Despite two generations of the Bachchans being in the film industry, Navya has no inclination towards acting. Shweta revealed on Koffee With Karan that she “selfishly” dissuaded her daughter from pursuing a career in the arc lights.

“I’m on Instagram, I follow my brother (Abhishek) and I see the kind of hate and trolling he gets. Whether you like him as an actor or you don’t, or you think he has got it so easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son, whatever it is, I am his sister. I hate it, it gives me sleepless nights. I don’t want yet another member of my family to be in this business, for a selfish reason,” she said.

Shweta added that merely coming from a film family was not reason enough for Navya to enter Bollywood. “I don’t know what Navya’s talent is. I feel that unless she is completely driven, passionate and talented, she has no business being here. Just because she is related to some famous people doesn’t mean she has what it takes,” she said.

