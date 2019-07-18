Neena Gupta meets Gajraj Rao in London, tells him ‘jahan main jaati hu wahi chale aate ho’, see pics

Neena Gupta aces her Instagram game like few others. The Badhaai Ho actor is in London at present and shared a photo with her onscreen husband from the film, Gajraj Rao. The two will be coming together again for Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, also headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sharing the photo, Neena Gupta wrote, “Jahaan main jaati hoon wahi chale aate ho @gajrajrao #london Photo courtesy @rajcheerfull.” Gajraj also wrote, “Vilayat main apno se mulaqat kisi tohfe se kam nahi hoti... @neena_gupta @rajcheerfull #londondiaries #stjamescourthotel.” Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho director, was among the first to comment, “Mrs. & Mr. Kaushik Love you both have fun”.

Badhaai Ho was a box office success and well liked by critics. Their chemistry and performances came in for special word of praise – Neena and Gajraj played a middle-aged couple who get pregnant much to the chagrin of their family.

Neena had earlier shared a photo with Anupam Kher from London too. Dressed in an orange sari, she wrote, “#London mein thoda rang bhar diya.” Talking about Gajraj and Neena’s collaboration in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, producer Aanand L Rai said, “With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusually unexpected setting. A unique story like this needed talents like Neenaji & Gajraj Rao and I am so happy to have them on board.”

While the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Savdhan, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann, was about the subject of erectile dysfunction, its second iteration will take up the subject of same-sex love. The male lead opposite Ayushmann is yet to be decided.

Neena is also a part of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and will be seen as Akshay Kumar’s mother in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

