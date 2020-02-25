e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Neena Gupta realises she is still not famous after ‘ID is checked thrice’, fans believe it’s because she looks younger than her pic

Neena Gupta realises she is still not famous after ‘ID is checked thrice’, fans believe it’s because she looks younger than her pic

Neena Gupta shared a funny new post on Instagram and her fans cannot stop praising her good looks.

bollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neena Gupta shows off her new look in another pic.
Neena Gupta shows off her new look in another pic.
         

Neena Gupta had a humbling experience when her ID had to be checked thrice at a recent getaway. The actor took to Instagram to talk about the episode and even shared her learnings from it.

“Jab teen baar id dekha jata hai toe samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin huee (When they check your ID thrice then you realise that you are not famous or successful yet),” she captioned her post. In the picture, Neena is seen with some cool black sunglasses on her eyes, showing off her new short hairdo. She is wearing a blue kurta, white salwar and a denim jacket on top.

 

Her fans, however, had different explanations for what happened with her. “Mam, usually the the picture in the passport/ID is younger than the actual person holding it. In ur case, it’s the other way round! That’s the reason he us double checking it,” wrote one. “Neena mam, you are indeed very famous.. courtesy your applaudable and brilliant work.. I think its surely because of the new look,” read another comment.

 

Neena has been raking in a lot of goodwill with her Instagram posts. She recently shared an old photo from 25 years ago and the caption was in reference to her recent makeover. “25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi (I had the guts to chop my hair this short even 25 years ago),” her caption read.

Also read: Kajol asked husband Ajay Devgn for a selfie, his hilarious response is now a viral photo

Neena, 60, also took to Twitter recently to share a photograph of her new haircut. Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: “Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google reduce my age now at least)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut.”

Neena is currently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. She plays the mother of Jitendra Kumar in the film about two gay men in love against the wishes of one’s family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Toll plaza employees thrashed by Rajasthan police officer over payment
Toll plaza employees thrashed by Rajasthan police officer over payment
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news