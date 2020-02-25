Neena Gupta realises she is still not famous after ‘ID is checked thrice’, fans believe it’s because she looks younger than her pic

Neena Gupta had a humbling experience when her ID had to be checked thrice at a recent getaway. The actor took to Instagram to talk about the episode and even shared her learnings from it.

“Jab teen baar id dekha jata hai toe samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin huee (When they check your ID thrice then you realise that you are not famous or successful yet),” she captioned her post. In the picture, Neena is seen with some cool black sunglasses on her eyes, showing off her new short hairdo. She is wearing a blue kurta, white salwar and a denim jacket on top.

Her fans, however, had different explanations for what happened with her. “Mam, usually the the picture in the passport/ID is younger than the actual person holding it. In ur case, it’s the other way round! That’s the reason he us double checking it,” wrote one. “Neena mam, you are indeed very famous.. courtesy your applaudable and brilliant work.. I think its surely because of the new look,” read another comment.

Neena has been raking in a lot of goodwill with her Instagram posts. She recently shared an old photo from 25 years ago and the caption was in reference to her recent makeover. “25 saal pehle bhi baal katne ki himmat ki thi (I had the guts to chop my hair this short even 25 years ago),” her caption read.

Neena, 60, also took to Twitter recently to share a photograph of her new haircut. Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: “Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google reduce my age now at least)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut.”

Neena is currently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. She plays the mother of Jitendra Kumar in the film about two gay men in love against the wishes of one’s family.

