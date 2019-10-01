Neetu Kapoor remembers mother-in-law Krishna on first death anniversary: ‘I still feel she’s around’

bollywood

It has been a year since Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of Raj Kapoor and mother to Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, died. Remembering her mother-in-law on her first death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with her and wrote, “Loved her more than a mother !!! it’s been a year since she left us I still feel she is around she will always stay in my heart with some wonderful memories. I have never or will meet anyone like her !!! No malice no negativity only LOVE.”

Krishna Raj Kapoor dies on October 1 last year at the age of 87. Rishi Kapoor had left for the US a few days ago as the actor was diagnosed with cancer and had gone there for treatment. Neetu and their son Ranbir Kapoor had accompanied him.

While Neetu could not be there for her funeral, she had shared a eulogy. “She was such a huge influence in my life. Admired her elegance, wit, generosity and warmth. She will always stay in my heart. No one like her. Best human being, loved her. Best friend,” Neetu had posted on Instagram with a picture of herself with Krishna.

Amitabh Bachchan had also posted a heartfelt note for Krishna. “Krishna Raj Kapoor .. the matriarch of the family .. the epitome of grace and dignity .. gentle and loving to all .. caring .. faultless in etiquette and family protocol .. she kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond ..”

He remembered her advice to brides, “Her famous line to brides-to-be: when you shall go as a bride into your husband’s home, you must decide whether you want to carry scissors with you or a pair of knitting needles .. ! scissors symbolising the cutting of relations in the new home and family ; knitting needles , to knit the family together ..”

