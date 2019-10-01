e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Neetu Kapoor remembers mother-in-law Krishna on first death anniversary: ‘I still feel she’s around’

Neetu Kapoor remembered mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor on her first death anniversary, saying she will always live on in her heart.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with late Krishna Raj Kapoor.
Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with late Krishna Raj Kapoor.
         

It has been a year since Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of Raj Kapoor and mother to Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, died. Remembering her mother-in-law on her first death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with her and wrote, “Loved her more than a mother !!! it’s been a year since she left us I still feel she is around she will always stay in my heart with some wonderful memories. I have never or will meet anyone like her !!! No malice no negativity only LOVE.”

 

Krishna Raj Kapoor dies on October 1 last year at the age of 87. Rishi Kapoor had left for the US a few days ago as the actor was diagnosed with cancer and had gone there for treatment. Neetu and their son Ranbir Kapoor had accompanied him.

While Neetu could not be there for her funeral, she had shared a eulogy. “She was such a huge influence in my life. Admired her elegance, wit, generosity and warmth. She will always stay in my heart. No one like her. Best human being, loved her. Best friend,” Neetu had posted on Instagram with a picture of herself with Krishna.

Amitabh Bachchan had also posted a heartfelt note for Krishna. “Krishna Raj Kapoor .. the matriarch of the family .. the epitome of grace and dignity .. gentle and loving to all .. caring .. faultless in etiquette and family protocol .. she kept this vast family of celebrated individuals together as one bond ..”

He remembered her advice to brides, “Her famous line to brides-to-be: when you shall go as a bride into your husband’s home, you must decide whether you want to carry scissors with you or a pair of knitting needles .. ! scissors symbolising the cutting of relations in the new home and family ; knitting needles , to knit the family together ..”

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 12:38 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News