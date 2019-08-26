Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi stun in swimsuits on Maldives vacation. See new pics here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:41 IST

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are in the Maldives to celebrate her birthday, and are building up to it by posting daily updates on social media. “Casually getting into the weekend and into the ocean,” Neha captioned the first post.

The picture shows a shirtless Angad taking a selfie with Neha, who is wearing a red-and-white bikini. Both are wearing dark glasses. “You look gorg but pls Don’t hide your bikini body! Of all people, you own it,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Lovely pictures Neha & Angad,” wrote another.

The second set of pictures shows Neha, wearing a yellow shrug, posing on a wooden walkway with the sun in the background. “Sea-sleep-eat-repeat ... loving each day,” she captioned the post. “Stunner!” one person commented, while another wrote, “How gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, Angad reposted Neha’s original post on Instagram and also posed for his own. He wrote in Punjabi, “Ki pataa jindagi da.. main khena body hune hi dikha deyo!!! Hegi gal baat bandeh vich (Who knows what life has in store for us. I say show off your body when you can. Impressed?).” Neha commented on the post, “Babbbyyyyy ur captions are out of control.” And Sophie Chaudhary wrote, “And you know I agree with that theory.”

Angad had also shared a Boomerang video of himself jumping into the ocean. While she can’t be seen in any of the pictures, the couple’s daughter, Mehr, has also accompanied them to the Maldives.

“I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr. It’s Neha’s birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr,” Angad had IANS before departing. “The past few months have been very hectic so I’m glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it’s been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 17:40 IST