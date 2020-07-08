e-paper
Neha Dhupia posts picture of Angad Bedi taking over daughter Mehr’s crib, shares funny secret about their married life

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to post a funny picture of Angad Bedi taking up almost the entire space in their daughter Mehr’s crib.

bollywood Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
         

Neha Dhupia shared a funny picture of her husband Angad Bedi sleeping in their daughter Mehr’s crib. He is seen taking up most of the space, with his legs dangling outside, as the toddler stands in a corner of the crib.

In her Instagram post, Neha also revealed a titbit about their married life - Angad hogs their bed. She wrote in her caption, “@angadbedi taking up the whole bed, again!!!!!” He commented on the post with a number of laughing emojis.

Fans could not stop laughing at the hilarious post and many of them dropped laughing emojis in the comments. “Two babies in one bed,” one Instagram user quipped. Another wrote, “Like father like daughter #therockingDuo.”

 

Angad and Neha got married in May 2018 and welcomed Mehr six months later, in November 2018. On #NoFilterNeha, he said that she was expecting before they got married and revealed how they broke the news to her parents.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut slams Pooja Bhatt’s claim that she was launched by Bhatts: ‘To get talented people for free is a favour many studios do’

Angad said that though Neha’s parents were fond of him, they were not prepared to hear the news of her pregnancy. “I just blurted it out. I said, ‘You know what? We’re going to have a baby.’ That was it. There was silence. Obviously, your mom got really mad. Khoon nikla unke naak se (Her nose started bleeding) and all that happened. Thoda dramatic tha mere liye. Bohot jhaad padi (It was a little dramatic for me. We got scolded a lot),” he said.

“Daant suni, jhaad suni (I patiently sat through a lot of scolding). It went on and on. Then I got fed up. I said, ‘Ek second.’ She said, ‘Ki hai (What is it)?’ I was like, ‘You should be glad that I’m not firing blanks,’” he added.

Angad and Neha celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May, during the lockdown. The couple went live on Instagram and answered fans’ questions about their married life.

