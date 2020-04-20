e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Neha Dhupia takes compatibility test with husband Angad Bedi, gets trolled for her reaction to question on cheating

Neha Dhupia takes compatibility test with husband Angad Bedi, gets trolled for her reaction to question on cheating

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi took a compatibility test on TikTok and Neha’s reaction at the end of the video again made her the target of trolls on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here’s what happened when Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took a TikTok challenge.
Here’s what happened when Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took a TikTok challenge.
         

Taking a cue from Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap, actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also took the couple TikTok challenge to test their compatibility. And the last question on the subject of cheating is the one that caught Neha by surprise.

In the video, the two pointed towards each other on questions about the partner who is most likely to forget an anniversary. However, both of them agreed that Neha gets more jealous, is more argumentative and cooks better than Angad. But it was Neha’s reaction to the question ‘who’s most likely to cheat?’ that remains the highlight of the video. While Angad kept his eyes shut, Neha gave him a bewildered look.

 

Neha shared the TikTok video on Instagram and captioned it, “Post and twinning Inspired by @ayushmannk n @tahirakashyap and we are allllllllll kinds of wrong!!! @angadbedi @indiatiktok #stayhomestaysafe #couplecompatibility.”

Tahira reacted to the video, “Hahahha nice.” The video got more than 1,15,000 ‘likes’ within an hour.

However, Neha was again trolled by her followers over her reaction, which comes a few weeks after she was embroiled in a controversy for blasting a reality show contestant who claimed to have hit his girlfriend after she cheated on him. Neha had reportedly said that it’s a woman’s choice if she wants to be in a relationship with five boys at a time but hitting her is not the right thing to do.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana initiated first kiss, calls wife Tahira Kashyap more jealous and annoying

She had later clarified, “A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety.”

